Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $285,000 Investment in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MYR Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in MYR Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 530,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,882,000 after acquiring an additional 44,354 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 57.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in MYR Group by 33.8% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other MYR Group news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $288,087.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,906.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,948 shares of company stock valued at $735,708 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MYR Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.92. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. Analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

