PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 536.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $68.98 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $76.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.95.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.56. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $297.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

PJT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PJT Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

