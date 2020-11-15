Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $281,000 Investment in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:VMD)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:VMD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Separately, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter worth $149,000.

VMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of VMD opened at $8.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

