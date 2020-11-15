Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $282,000 Investment in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,705 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLDD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter worth $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 169,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLDD opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $714.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.96. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

GLDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.35 target price on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 429,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,852,333. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $35,723.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 411,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,227.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,309 shares of company stock worth $290,653 over the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

