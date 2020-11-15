Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 2,240 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 47.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in LGI Homes by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in LGI Homes by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,637,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in LGI Homes by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $161,747.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,381,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $1,136,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,605 shares of company stock worth $3,434,363. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $111.92 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $132.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.29 and its 200 day moving average is $101.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 12.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.29. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LGIH. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded LGI Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LGI Homes from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.