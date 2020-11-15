Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 5,227 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,977,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,456,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,880 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 107.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,378,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933,714 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,253,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,104,000 after acquiring an additional 183,446 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 299.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,300,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,943 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 184.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.77.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $105,468.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,642.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 4,238 shares of company stock worth $231,141 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.10. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

