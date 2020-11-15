Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hilltop by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,908,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,468,000 after purchasing an additional 90,597 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hilltop by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 963,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,774,000 after purchasing an additional 272,104 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth $16,244,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth $15,138,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Hilltop by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 615,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 76,435 shares during the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on HTH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Stephens upgraded shares of Hilltop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $409,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 702,037 shares in the company, valued at $14,363,677.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $26.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

