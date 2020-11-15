Alps Advisors Inc. Has $315,000 Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 163,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,039,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.75.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $166.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.72 and its 200 day moving average is $149.48. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $179.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.48%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

