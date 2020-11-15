1,265 Shares in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STMP. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 39.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stamps.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.80.

NASDAQ STMP opened at $185.22 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $325.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $193.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.77 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. Stamps.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stamps.com news, Director Katie May sold 3,754 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $987,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 51,319 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $11,190,621.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,399,304.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,736 shares of company stock valued at $51,826,100 over the last quarter. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

