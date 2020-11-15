Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $285,000 Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 222.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 272.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 179.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 47,508 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.47, for a total value of $11,899,328.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,784,422.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 52,492 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total transaction of $13,168,668.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,117,457.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $43,575,197. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.25.

Shares of MASI opened at $245.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 63.78, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.84. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $143.90 and a twelve month high of $259.29.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

