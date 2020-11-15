Alps Advisors Inc. Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of MediciNova worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 288.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 21.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MNOV shares. ValuEngine downgraded MediciNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MediciNova in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MediciNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of MNOV opened at $6.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60. MediciNova, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

