Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of ProQR Therapeutics worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRQR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 12,113.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 201,816 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,902,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,809,000 after acquiring an additional 123,650 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 141.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 191,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 112,372 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 66.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 782.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRQR stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.

PRQR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 9th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

