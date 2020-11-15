Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,980 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCF. TheStreet raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

FCF stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $941.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.10. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

