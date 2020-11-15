Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,269,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,288,000 after buying an additional 631,668 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 20.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,424,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,224,000 after acquiring an additional 592,858 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 601.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,279,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,124 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,167,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,043 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,001,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $27.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.18. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 44,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,114,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 534,959 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $12,106,122.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

