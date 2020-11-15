Alps Advisors Inc. Has $334,000 Stock Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 71.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in RadNet by 74.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in RadNet by 3.8% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 507,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,750.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $960.95 million, a PE ratio of -68.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. RadNet had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on RadNet from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

