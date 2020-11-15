T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TROW stock opened at $140.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

