Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 647,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 174,818 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 751.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34,243 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 65,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 34,165 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 59,986 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 415.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 79,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEI opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.14.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

PEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.40.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

