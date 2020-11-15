Alps Advisors Inc. Has $372,000 Stock Position in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 60,764 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 347.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 58,310 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 502,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 50,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNCE. JMP Securities started coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

NASDAQ CNCE opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $13.09.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 921.38%. Research analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

