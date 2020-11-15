Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,876 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 303.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 43,748 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 3,513.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after buying an additional 623,679 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.68 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.58 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Monday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $3,002,058.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,067 shares in the company, valued at $15,290,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Kass bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $73,815.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,033.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

