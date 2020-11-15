Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in Lam Research by 6.1% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,842,000 after buying an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 126,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 43.8% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.67.

In other news, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total value of $91,451.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,944 shares of company stock worth $20,474,384. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $426.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $436.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $360.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.98.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

