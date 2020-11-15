Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 226 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,127,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,005,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,810,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,802,000 after buying an additional 229,460 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 106.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,958,000 after buying an additional 1,075,338 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 16.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,718,000 after buying an additional 261,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,178,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Deere & Company from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.14.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DE opened at $251.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.58 and its 200-day moving average is $187.12. The stock has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.