Alps Advisors Inc. Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,523 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 12.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 943,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after buying an additional 104,680 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $4,055,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 163.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 193,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 120,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 8.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BP Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BP Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Shares of NYSE BPMP opened at $10.68 on Friday. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $17.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.00%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

