Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 190.3% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 87.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth about $94,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MBT. ValuEngine cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 129.45% and a net margin of 10.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

