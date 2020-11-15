Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $430,000 in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mercury General by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,317,000 after purchasing an additional 116,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mercury General by 25.8% during the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 510,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,793,000 after acquiring an additional 104,698 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its stake in Mercury General by 9.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 463,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,872,000 after acquiring an additional 40,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury General by 2.6% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 416,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCY opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.71. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.32.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $942.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.23 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 96.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCY. ValuEngine lowered Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

