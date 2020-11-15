Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,710 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ternium were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ternium by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ternium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $23.96 on Friday. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.48. Ternium had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.93.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

