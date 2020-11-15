Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 0.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

In related news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 5,999 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $269,955.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,453,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SAH opened at $40.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.26. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 2.76.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

