41,312 Shares in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 32,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 19,933 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,276,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 130,009 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,060,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 14.0% during the second quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 228,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other O-I Glass news, SVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 33,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $372,622.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.09.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $11.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $15.64.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

