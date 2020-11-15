NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) PT Raised to $290.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NICE from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NICE from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.82.

Shares of NICE opened at $236.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.06 and a 200-day moving average of $207.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78. NICE has a 1 year low of $110.59 and a 1 year high of $255.48.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.04 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in NICE by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 3.1% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 3.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in NICE by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in NICE by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

