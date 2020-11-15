NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) PT Raised to $290.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.65% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NICE from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NICE from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.82.
Shares of NICE opened at $236.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.06 and a 200-day moving average of $207.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78. NICE has a 1 year low of $110.59 and a 1 year high of $255.48.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in NICE by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 3.1% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 3.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in NICE by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in NICE by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.
About NICE
NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.
