Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 3,453 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 138.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter worth $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 839.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties by 93.1% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Truist cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.52. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $74.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.82 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Virginia E. Shanks purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,755. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

