Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,555,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $271,419,000 after acquiring an additional 106,613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,197,000 after purchasing an additional 60,719 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 430,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 337,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,965,000 after buying an additional 99,769 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,660,000 after buying an additional 35,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.30.

Shares of HII opened at $164.01 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.43 and a 200 day moving average of $166.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

