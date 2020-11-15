Securian Asset Management Inc Invests $518,000 in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 12.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.3% in the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 24,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 211.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TRGP. Bank of America initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.05.

NYSE TRGP opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $42.13.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.