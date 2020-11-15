Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 13,938 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 1,068.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth about $770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Argus cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.42.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

IP opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.11. International Paper has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.