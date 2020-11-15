Morgan Stanley Increases Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $36.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America raised Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

FL stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Foot Locker news, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $123,676.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $922,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,172 shares of company stock worth $493,876 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 13.8% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,575 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Foot Locker by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,255 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.5% during the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 4.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

