Contrasting First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) and First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Republic Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays out 50.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Republic Bank pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Republic Bank has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and First Republic Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A First Republic Bank 22.95% 10.96% 0.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of First Republic Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and First Republic Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 4.11 $6.47 billion $2.68 20.01 First Republic Bank $4.16 billion 5.55 $930.33 million $5.20 25.76

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank. Commonwealth Bank of Australia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Republic Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and First Republic Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A First Republic Bank 1 9 7 0 2.35

First Republic Bank has a consensus target price of $120.56, suggesting a potential downside of 10.01%. Given First Republic Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Republic Bank is more favorable than Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Summary

First Republic Bank beats Commonwealth Bank of Australia on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre. It offers transaction and savings accounts, term deposits, personal and business loans, credit cards, insurance products, international payment, and private banking services, as well as home, car, and personal loans. The company also provides advisory services for high net worth individuals; equities trading and margin lending services; debt capital, transaction banking, working capital, and risk management services; and merchant, international and foreign exchange, and risk management services. It operates through 1,118 branches and 3,542 ATMs. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products that comprise residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, multifamily loans, commercial real estate loans, personal loans, business loans, construction loans, and smaller loans and lines of credit to businesses and individuals. The company's loans are secured by single family residences, multifamily buildings, and commercial real estate properties. In addition, it provides wealth management services, which include various investment strategies and products, online investment management services, trust and custody services, online brokerage, financial and estate planning, and access to alternative investments, as well as investing, insurance, and foreign exchange services; and treasury services. Additionally, the company offers online and mobile banking services; student loan refinancing services; and ATM and debit cards. As of December 31, 2019, the company offered its services through 89 offices, including 78 licensed deposit-taking offices in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach, and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; Jackson; and Wyoming, as well as 11 offices that provided lending, wealth management, and trust services. First Republic Bank was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

