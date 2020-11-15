Financial Contrast: Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDVQ) and Total (NYSE:TOT)

Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDVQ) and Total (NYSE:TOT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Total shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Osage Exploration and Development and Total’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osage Exploration and Development N/A N/A N/A Total -1.75% 7.12% 3.04%

Risk and Volatility

Osage Exploration and Development has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Total has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Osage Exploration and Development and Total’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osage Exploration and Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Total $200.32 billion 0.51 $11.27 billion $4.38 8.86

Total has higher revenue and earnings than Osage Exploration and Development.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Osage Exploration and Development and Total, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osage Exploration and Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Total 0 2 12 0 2.86

Total has a consensus price target of $49.20, indicating a potential upside of 26.80%. Given Total’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Total is more favorable than Osage Exploration and Development.

Summary

Total beats Osage Exploration and Development on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osage Exploration and Development

Osage Exploration and Development, Inc., an independent energy company, primarily engages in the acquisition, development, production, and sale of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in Oklahoma, the United States. It has interest in oil and gas properties located in Logan, Coal, and Pawnee counties. The company was formerly known as Osage Energy Corporation and changed its name to Osage Exploration and Development, Inc. in July 2007. Osage Exploration and Development, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, and natural gas and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; and energy storage activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment is involved in refining petrochemicals, including olefins and aromatics; and polymer derivatives, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and hydrocarbon resins, as well as biomass conversion and elastomer processing. It also engages in trading and shipping crude oil and petroleum products. The Marketing & Services segment produces and sells lubricants; and supplies and markets petroleum products, including bulk fuel, aviation fuel, special fluids, LPG, bitumen, heavy fuels, and marine bunkers. It operates approximately 15,615 service stations. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 12,681 Mboe of combined proved reserves of oil and gas. TOTAL SE has a strategic partnership with PureCycle Technologies in the area of plastic recycling. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

