FY2020 EPS Estimates for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Barings BDC in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.60.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BBDC. ValuEngine downgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barings BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Shares of BBDC opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $401.92 million, a PE ratio of -209.50 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 57.90%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 104.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Barings BDC by 16.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,517,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 352,497 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 118.2% in the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 636,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 344,572 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Barings BDC by 42.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 222,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 66,552 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Barings BDC by 10.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Barings BDC by 12.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 326,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 35,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

