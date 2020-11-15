ValuEngine Downgrades Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) to Hold

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Aphria from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th.
Shares of APHA stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 2.08. Aphria has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $6.44.
About Aphria
Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.
