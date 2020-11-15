Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €88.00 by Nord/LB

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) has been given a €88.00 ($103.53) target price by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.36% from the company’s current price.

SAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €74.65 ($87.83).

ETR SAX opened at €74.35 ($87.47) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €64.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.94. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a fifty-two week high of €79.20 ($93.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

