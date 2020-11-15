Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) has been given a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAX. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €74.65 ($87.83).

SAX stock opened at €74.35 ($87.47) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.94. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a twelve month high of €79.20 ($93.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of €64.99 and a 200-day moving average of €63.19.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

