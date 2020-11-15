Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) has been given a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAX. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €74.65 ($87.83).

SAX stock opened at €74.35 ($87.47) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.94. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a twelve month high of €79.20 ($93.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of €64.99 and a 200-day moving average of €63.19.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) Company Profile

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Analyst Recommendations for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Contrasting First Republic Bank and Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Contrasting First Republic Bank and Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Financial Contrast: Osage Exploration and Development and Total
Financial Contrast: Osage Exploration and Development and Total
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Barings BDC, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Barings BDC, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group
ValuEngine Downgrades Aphria to Hold
ValuEngine Downgrades Aphria to Hold
Head to Head Review: Western Copper and Gold and The Competition
Head to Head Review: Western Copper and Gold and The Competition
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA PT Set at €88.00 by Nord/LB
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA PT Set at €88.00 by Nord/LB


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report