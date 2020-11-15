Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €88.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) received a €88.00 ($103.53) target price from analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.20 ($79.06) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €74.65 ($87.83).

Shares of SAX stock opened at €74.35 ($87.47) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.64. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a fifty-two week high of €79.20 ($93.18). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €63.19.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

