Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Shares Gap Up to $8.28

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.28, but opened at $15.90. Urovant Sciences shares last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 1,575,691 shares trading hands.

UROV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $507.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.38. Analysts expect that Urovant Sciences Ltd. will post -6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UROV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 8.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Urovant Sciences by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in Urovant Sciences by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Urovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Urovant Sciences by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV)

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

