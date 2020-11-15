Raymond James Comments on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) – Raymond James boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.29) by C$0.96. The firm had revenue of C$426.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$445.95 million.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$222.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark increased their target price on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$240.00 to C$255.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$233.00 to C$239.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$235.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$250.00 to C$258.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$235.09.

BYD opened at C$216.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$203.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$201.74. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$125.01 and a twelve month high of C$231.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

About Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

