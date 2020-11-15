Raymond James Comments on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) – Raymond James boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.15 EPS.
Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.29) by C$0.96. The firm had revenue of C$426.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$445.95 million.
BYD opened at C$216.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$203.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$201.74. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$125.01 and a twelve month high of C$231.52.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)’s payout ratio is 23.95%.
About Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)
Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.