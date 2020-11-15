Lufax (NYSE:LU) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.17

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.17 and last traded at $19.41, with a volume of 121599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

Lufax Company Profile (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a personal financial services platform in China. It offers retail credit facilitation services, including general unsecured loans and secured loans for small business owners and salaried workers for small business operations and personal consumption; and wealth management solutions through its online wealth management platform.

