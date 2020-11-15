Head-To-Head Comparison: Tailored Brands (OTCMKTS:TLRDQ) and Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)

Tailored Brands (OTCMKTS:TLRDQ) and Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Tailored Brands alerts:

This table compares Tailored Brands and Tilly’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tailored Brands $2.88 billion 0.00 -$82.28 million N/A N/A Tilly’s $619.30 million 0.36 $22.62 million $0.78 9.60

Tilly’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tailored Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Tailored Brands and Tilly’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tailored Brands -14.39% -138.49% -4.45% Tilly’s 0.10% 0.64% 0.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.9% of Tailored Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Tilly’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Tailored Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of Tilly’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Tailored Brands has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilly’s has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tailored Brands and Tilly’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tailored Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Tilly’s 0 1 3 0 2.75

Tilly’s has a consensus target price of $8.13, indicating a potential upside of 8.48%. Given Tilly’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tilly’s is more favorable than Tailored Brands.

Summary

Tilly’s beats Tailored Brands on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States and Canada. The company offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, polished and business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men. It also provides women's career and casual apparel, sportswear, and accessories; children's apparel; and alteration services. As of February 1, 2020, the company operated 1,450 stores under the Men's Wearhouse, Men's Wearhouse and Tux, Jos. A. Bank, and K&G brands. In addition, it offers its products through www.menswearhouse.com and www.josbank.com internet sites. The company was formerly known as The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. and changed its name to Tailored Brands, Inc. in February 2016. Tailored Brands, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas. On August 2, 2020, Tailored Brands, Inc. along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc. retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others. The company also provides third-party merchandise assortment across its various product categories. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 240 stores in 33 states. The company also sells its products through its e-commerce Website, tillys.com. Tilly's, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tailored Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailored Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.