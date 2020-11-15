Financial Comparison: Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) vs. Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dollar Tree and Tuesday Morning, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dollar Tree 0 8 14 0 2.64 Tuesday Morning 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dollar Tree currently has a consensus price target of $104.85, suggesting a potential upside of 10.43%. Given Dollar Tree’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Dollar Tree is more favorable than Tuesday Morning.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dollar Tree and Tuesday Morning’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dollar Tree $23.61 billion 0.95 $827.00 million $4.76 19.95 Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.06 -$166.33 million N/A N/A

Dollar Tree has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Profitability

This table compares Dollar Tree and Tuesday Morning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dollar Tree 3.61% 18.52% 5.92% Tuesday Morning -19.01% -137.12% -24.88%

Risk and Volatility

Dollar Tree has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuesday Morning has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.3% of Dollar Tree shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Dollar Tree shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dollar Tree beats Tuesday Morning on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise. This segment operates 7,505 stores under the Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, as well as 13 distribution centers in the United States and 2 in Canada; and a store support center in Chesapeake, Virginia. The Family Dollar segment operates general merchandise discount retail stores that offer consumable merchandise, which comprise food and beverages, tobacco, health and beauty aids, household chemicals, paper products, hardware and automotive supplies, diapers, batteries, and pet food and supplies; and home products, including housewares, home dÃ©cor, and giftware, as well as domestics, such as comforters, sheets, and towels. Its stores also provides apparel and accessories merchandise comprising clothing, fashion accessories, and shoes; and seasonal and electronics merchandise that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise, as well as personal electronics, which comprise pre-paid cellular phones and services, stationery and school supplies, and toys. This segment operates 7,783 stores under the Family Dollar brand; and 11 distribution centers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. On May 27, 2020, Tuesday Morning Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas.

