Head-To-Head Review: Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) versus Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) and Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Utah Medical Products and Avinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products 28.44% 12.38% 11.35% Avinger -225.26% -283.92% -75.72%

Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avinger has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Utah Medical Products and Avinger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Avinger 0 1 1 0 2.50

Avinger has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 273.83%. Given Avinger’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avinger is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.0% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Avinger shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Avinger shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Utah Medical Products and Avinger’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products $46.90 million 6.38 $14.73 million N/A N/A Avinger $9.13 million 2.49 -$19.45 million ($3.18) -0.08

Utah Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than Avinger.

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats Avinger on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. It also provides umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; NUTRI-CATH, a feeding device; MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit; HEMO-NATE, a disposable filter; and catheterization procedure tray of instruments and supplies. In addition, the company offers LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes and supplies, and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars, cannulae, laparoscopic instruments, and accessories; and EPITOME, an electrosurgical scalpel. Further, it provides Filshie Clip system, a female surgical contraception; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation device; suprapubic catheterization; LIBERTY system to treat and control urinary incontinence in women; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other suspected abnormalities of the uterus; and LUMIN to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Additionally, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. It serves neonatal intensive care units, labor and delivery departments, women's health centers in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices through direct customer service and sales force, independent consultants and manufacturer representatives. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The company's lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company markets and sells its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

