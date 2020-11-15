Head-To-Head Analysis: American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) versus Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) and American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.3% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.04 billion 0.92 -$88.23 million $1.31 3.06 American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Hotel Income Properties REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and American Hotel Income Properties REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Healthcare Trust 1 4 1 0 2.00 American Hotel Income Properties REIT 0 4 0 0 2.00

Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.99%. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a consensus price target of $2.69, indicating a potential upside of 38.53%. Given American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Hotel Income Properties REIT is more favorable than Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Healthcare Trust -7.14% -3.33% -1.41% American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 79 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Wyndham and Choice Hotels through license agreements. The Company's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver monthly U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio.

