Contrasting Kellogg (NYSE:K) and Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ)

Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ) and Kellogg (NYSE:K) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Scope Industries and Kellogg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scope Industries N/A N/A N/A Kellogg 8.80% 41.23% 7.61%

Scope Industries pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Kellogg pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Kellogg pays out 57.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kellogg has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Kellogg is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Scope Industries and Kellogg, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scope Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Kellogg 1 7 7 0 2.40

Kellogg has a consensus target price of $71.40, indicating a potential upside of 8.58%. Given Kellogg’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kellogg is more favorable than Scope Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.3% of Kellogg shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.1% of Scope Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Kellogg shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Scope Industries has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kellogg has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scope Industries and Kellogg’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scope Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kellogg $13.58 billion 1.66 $960.00 million $3.94 16.69

Kellogg has higher revenue and earnings than Scope Industries.

Summary

Kellogg beats Scope Industries on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scope Industries

Scope Industries offers waste material recycling services in the United States. It operates plants for the collection and processing of bakery waste materials into a food supplement for animals. The company sells this food supplement to poultry farms, dairies, feed lots, and pet food manufacturers. Scope Industries also owns and operates a plant in Vernon, California, where certain bakery waste material is processed and converted into edible breadcrumbs for human consumption. The company's customers include prepackaged and restaurant supply food processors. Scope Industries was organized in 1938 and its principal executive offices are located in Santa Monica, California. Scope Industries sold all of the outstanding shares of its wholly owned subsidiary, Scope Beauty Enterprises, Inc., doing business as Marinello Schools of Beauty, to B & H Education, Inc. in March 2004.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles. The company offers its products under the Kellogg's, Cheez-It, Pringles, Austin, Parati, RXBAR, Kashi, Bear Naked, Eggo, Morningstar Farms, Choco Krispies, Crunchy Nut, Nutri-Grain, Special K, Squares, Zucaritas, Sucrilhos, Pop-Tarts, K-Time, Split Stix, Be Natural, LCMs, Coco Pops, Rice Krispies Squares, Kashi Go, Vector, and Gardenburger brand names. It sells its products to retailers through direct sales forces, as well as brokers and distributors. Kellogg Company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan.

