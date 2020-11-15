Comparing AECOM (NYSE:ACM) and China CGame (OTCMKTS:CCGM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) and China CGame (OTCMKTS:CCGM) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of AECOM shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of AECOM shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.4% of China CGame shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AECOM and China CGame, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AECOM 0 1 5 0 2.83 China CGame 0 0 0 0 N/A

AECOM currently has a consensus target price of $47.29, indicating a potential downside of 4.49%. Given AECOM’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AECOM is more favorable than China CGame.

Profitability

This table compares AECOM and China CGame’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AECOM -2.91% 9.85% 2.70% China CGame N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

AECOM has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China CGame has a beta of -0.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AECOM and China CGame’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AECOM $20.17 billion 0.39 -$261.05 million $2.75 18.00 China CGame N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China CGame has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AECOM.

Summary

AECOM beats China CGame on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets. The CS segment provides building construction and energy, as well as infrastructure and industrial construction services. The MS segment offers program and facilities management and maintenance, training, logistics, consulting, technical assistance, and systems integration and information technology services primarily for agencies of the United States government and other national governments. The ACAP segment invests in and develops real estate projects. The company was formerly known as AECOM Technology Corporation and changed its name to AECOM in January 2015. AECOM was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

China CGame Company Profile

China CGame, Inc. develops Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game (MMORPG) in China. It focuses on self-developed MMORPGs game titles that are based on China's iconic characters and nostalgic epochs. The company owns two self-developed game engines, Turbo and Apocalypse. It intends to sell prepaid game cards to a range of regional distributors in China; and directly sell game points to players through its online sales platform. The company was formerly known as China Architectural Engineering, Inc. and changed its name to China CGame, Inc. in March 2011. China CGame, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Changzhou, China.

