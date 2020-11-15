Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) versus Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Financial Review

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) and Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

This table compares Corsair Gaming and Identiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corsair Gaming N/A N/A N/A Identiv -7.35% -13.17% -6.00%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Corsair Gaming and Identiv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corsair Gaming 0 0 8 0 3.00 Identiv 0 0 5 0 3.00

Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus price target of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.24%. Identiv has a consensus price target of $7.88, indicating a potential upside of 17.19%. Given Identiv’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Identiv is more favorable than Corsair Gaming.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corsair Gaming and Identiv’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corsair Gaming N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Identiv $83.75 million 1.44 -$1.15 million ($0.14) -48.00

Corsair Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Identiv.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.0% of Identiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Identiv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others. It also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato's streaming suite for content creators. The company sells its products through a network of distributors and retailers, including online retailers, as well as directly to consumers through its websites. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle. The Identity segment provides smart card readers, which include various contact, contactless, portable, and mobile smart card readers, as well as tokens and terminals to enable logical access, and security and identification applications, such as national ID, payment, e-health, and e-government. The company also offers near field communication and radio frequency identification products, including inlays and inlay-based; labels and tags, as well as other radio frequency and integrated circuits components for use in various applications, such as virtual reality, games, loyalty cards, mobile payment systems, transit and event ticketing, and brand authenticity foe pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, hospital resource management, cold-chain management, and others; and access cards. It markets and sells its products through original equipment manufacturers, dealers, systems integrators, value added resellers, resellers, and Internet, as well as directly to end users. Identiv, Inc. has a strategic partnership with CertiPath. The company was formerly known as Identive Group, Inc. and changed its name to Identiv, Inc. in May 2014. Identiv, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.